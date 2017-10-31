Tuesday Tunes: Moondance
“Well, it’s a marvelous night for a moondance
With the stars up above in your eyes
A fantabulous night to make romance
‘Neath the cover of October skies
And all the leaves on the trees are falling
To the sound of the breezes that blow
And I’m trying to please to the calling
Of your heart-strings that play soft and low
You know the night’s magic seems to whisper and hush
And all the soft moonlight seems to shine in your blush…”
~Van Morrison
Happy Halloween!
Really amazing .keep it
Thank you for your kind comment. So glad you visited!
I just love this song and the pic is perfect!! Cher xo
That’s so nice! Thanks a bunch, Cher. 🙂
Great song, and that photo…wow !
Thanks so much, Van. 😊 I’ve always loved Van Morrison. They have such a classic sound.
