Tuesday Tunes: Moondance

Bermuda

August 2017

 

“Well, it’s a marvelous night for a moondance

With the stars up above in your eyes

A fantabulous night to make romance

‘Neath the cover of October skies

And all the leaves on the trees are falling

To the sound of the breezes that blow

And I’m trying to please to the calling

Of your heart-strings that play soft and low

You know the night’s magic seems to whisper and hush

And all the soft moonlight seems to shine in your blush…”

~Van Morrison

 

 

 

Happy Halloween!

