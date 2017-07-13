Fresh, Sweet Corn
Sex is good but not as good as fresh, sweet corn.
~Garrison Keillor
Fresh, sweet corn is one of those treats you look forward to in the summertime, especially if you’re a gardener. There’s nothing quite like it! And, at the risk of sounding like “fifty shades of farmgirl,” I just had to include Garrison Keillor’s quote emphasizing how spectacularly good it really is. 😉
In honor of fresh, sweet corn, I’m sharing one of my favorite corn recipes—corn spoon pudding. I love it, because it’s super easy and amazingly delicious! It’s from a wonderful cookbook titled, Potluck at Midnight Farm-–celebrating food, family, and friends on Martha’s Vineyard, by Tamara Weiss. Corn spoon pudding is a recipe that was contributed to the cookbook by actress, Mary Steenburgen. Steenburgen writes, “this is a recipe that I grew up with in Arkansas and have made for many kinds of people. Also, it’s so wildly popular that folks take one bite and instantly want the recipe.”
Well, I have to agree with her. I always keep extra copies of this recipe on hand to share, because it’s a guaranteed smash hit. It’s the best cornbread you’ll ever eat!
Corn Spoon Pudding
Serves 12
*Use organic, non-GMO ingredients when possible
Ingredients:
1 (8 1/2-ounce) box corn muffin mix
7 1/2-ounces of freshly cooked whole kernel corn or canned corn
7 1/2-ounces of creamed corn or canned creamed corn
1 cup sour cream (use sour cream with a thicker consistency for best results)
2 large eggs, beaten
1/2 cup melted unsalted butter
1/2 cup grated Swiss cheese
Method:
Heat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Combine all the ingredients except the cheese in a large mixing bowl. Pour into a lightly greased 9 X 13-inch baking dish. Bake for 35 minutes. Sprinkle grated Swiss cheese on top and bake 10 minutes more. You will know it’s done when a toothpick comes out clean.
Serve warm.
Oh my god fantastic good appetite,,,,,,, let’s try Toll (*L*)!!!
It’s wonderful and so simple. Thanks!
I will do it,,,,,,,,, *L*)
Enjoy! 🙂
I do it and before you I eat two pieces so you ate nicely.
That’s fun!!!!!!!!!!!
My husband brought home fresh crab last night that was a gift from a friend. And I asked what the heck he was doing bringing home fresh crab without fresh corn to go with it 🙂 This sounds delicious! I wish you had a Pinterest button – I never remember to make recipes later unless I pin them!
You’re right! Fresh corn and seafood is a fantastic combination. This recipe is also the perfect combination of good and easy! I’ll have to look into a Pinterest button. Thanks for visiting as well as the suggestion! 🙂
I cannot wait to try! Thank you for sharing this!
Thank you. I hope you enjoy it! It’s a favorite around here! 🙂
Yum!
🙂
I LOVE the quote, lol! Yes, fresh sweet corn is just the best! I’ll have to try that recipe out this summer if I can find the time, it sounds wonderful!
delicious
Beautiful…….
We call corn “bhutta” here in India and with the monsoons lashing, we have stalls coming up everywhere offering roasted corn and garnished with spices 🙂 Corn indeed feels very good in this setting!
The recipe looks so delicious and so healthy 🙂 The husband adores corn, so I should try it sometime.
This looks lovely, like my mum’s corn and Mexican bread!!
Fresh corn on the cob, and tomato sandwiches…a time of the year we always cherished. Recipe looks sweet, Tonya.
Love tomato sandwiches! I actually had one for lunch today. Thank you, Van. 🙂
Looks fantastic
Thanks!
