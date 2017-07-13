Sex is good but not as good as fresh, sweet corn.

~Garrison Keillor

Fresh, sweet corn is one of those treats you look forward to in the summertime, especially if you’re a gardener. There’s nothing quite like it! And, at the risk of sounding like “fifty shades of farmgirl,” I just had to include Garrison Keillor’s quote emphasizing how spectacularly good it really is. 😉

In honor of fresh, sweet corn, I’m sharing one of my favorite corn recipes—corn spoon pudding. I love it, because it’s super easy and amazingly delicious! It’s from a wonderful cookbook titled, Potluck at Midnight Farm-–celebrating food, family, and friends on Martha’s Vineyard, by Tamara Weiss. Corn spoon pudding is a recipe that was contributed to the cookbook by actress, Mary Steenburgen. Steenburgen writes, “this is a recipe that I grew up with in Arkansas and have made for many kinds of people. Also, it’s so wildly popular that folks take one bite and instantly want the recipe.”

Well, I have to agree with her. I always keep extra copies of this recipe on hand to share, because it’s a guaranteed smash hit. It’s the best cornbread you’ll ever eat!

Corn Spoon Pudding

Serves 12

*Use organic, non-GMO ingredients when possible

Ingredients:

1 (8 1/2-ounce) box corn muffin mix

7 1/2-ounces of freshly cooked whole kernel corn or canned corn

7 1/2-ounces of creamed corn or canned creamed corn

1 cup sour cream (use sour cream with a thicker consistency for best results)

2 large eggs, beaten

1/2 cup melted unsalted butter

1/2 cup grated Swiss cheese

Method:

Heat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Combine all the ingredients except the cheese in a large mixing bowl. Pour into a lightly greased 9 X 13-inch baking dish. Bake for 35 minutes. Sprinkle grated Swiss cheese on top and bake 10 minutes more. You will know it’s done when a toothpick comes out clean.

Serve warm.