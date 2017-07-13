Fresh, Sweet Corn

20 Comments

Sex is good but not as good as fresh, sweet corn.

~Garrison Keillor

Fresh, sweet corn is one of those treats you look forward to in the summertime, especially if you’re a gardener.  There’s nothing quite like it!  And, at the risk of sounding like “fifty shades of farmgirl,” I just had to include Garrison Keillor’s quote emphasizing how spectacularly good it really is. 😉

In honor of fresh, sweet corn, I’m sharing one of my favorite corn recipes—corn spoon pudding.  I love it, because it’s super easy and amazingly delicious!  It’s from a wonderful cookbook titled, Potluck at Midnight Farm-celebrating food, family, and friends on Martha’s Vineyard, by Tamara Weiss.  Corn spoon pudding is a recipe that was contributed to the cookbook by actress, Mary Steenburgen.  Steenburgen writes, “this is a recipe that I grew up with in Arkansas and have made for many kinds of people.  Also, it’s so wildly popular that folks take one bite and instantly want the recipe.”

Well, I have to agree with her.  I always keep extra copies of this recipe on hand to share, because it’s a guaranteed smash hit.  It’s the best cornbread you’ll ever eat!

Corn Spoon Pudding

Serves 12

*Use organic, non-GMO ingredients when possible

Ingredients:

1  (8 1/2-ounce) box corn muffin mix

7 1/2-ounces of freshly cooked whole kernel corn or canned corn

7 1/2-ounces of creamed corn or canned creamed corn

1 cup sour cream  (use sour cream with a thicker consistency for best results)

2 large eggs, beaten

1/2 cup melted unsalted butter

1/2 cup grated Swiss cheese

Method:

Heat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Combine all the ingredients except the cheese in a large mixing bowl.  Pour into a lightly greased 9 X 13-inch baking dish. Bake for 35 minutes.  Sprinkle grated Swiss cheese on top and bake 10 minutes more.  You will know it’s done when a toothpick comes out clean.

Serve warm.

Categories: Gardening, Photography, Recipes, Reflections on Farm Life

Tagged as: , , , ,

20 Comments »

  2. My husband brought home fresh crab last night that was a gift from a friend. And I asked what the heck he was doing bringing home fresh crab without fresh corn to go with it 🙂 This sounds delicious! I wish you had a Pinterest button – I never remember to make recipes later unless I pin them!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  8. We call corn “bhutta” here in India and with the monsoons lashing, we have stalls coming up everywhere offering roasted corn and garnished with spices 🙂 Corn indeed feels very good in this setting!

    The recipe looks so delicious and so healthy 🙂 The husband adores corn, so I should try it sometime.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s