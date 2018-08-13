Through the Garden Gate

“Everything that slows us down and forces patience, everything that sets us back into the slow circles of nature, is a help. Gardening is an instrument of grace.”
~May Sarton
Photographs taken by Tonya R. Hengerer at Hidcote Manor Gardens and Kiftsgate Court Gardens in Gloucestershire, England–the Cotswolds
What a lovely collection of photos! I’ll bet you had a marvelous time in England.
Thank you, Anne. It was wonderful!
What a wonderful trip. The flowers are spectacular. I also love that gate! 💗
Beautiful flowers 💐
Beautiful garden Tonya! 💜
