Friday Farm Favorites: A Beloved View
“Sunset on Green Hill Farm,” 36 x 48 acrylic on gallery-wrapped canvas
Original artwork by Tonya R. Hengerer
This coming May 8th will mark fourteen years since Farmguy and I completed restoration of our house built in the 1790s. It’s my family’s ancestral home or family home place and was purchased by my great-grandparents in 1912. The reference photo that inspired this painting was taken from an upstairs window, and it’s the view I see first thing every morning. I have marveled at countless colorful sunsets from this vantage point, and one of my favorite scenes includes our sheep grazing or lying peacefully in the pasture. When I look out at the mountain and fields, I always have a sense of calm that only being home can render. I guess I could say that this view is indelibly imprinted on my mind…and in my soul.
Wishing everyone a lovely weekend!
Categories: Art, Friday Farm Favorites, Green Hill Farm
Its a nice view from the top and you seem to be a good painting artist.
Updating the house of great grand parents is real goods task.
Tonya you are showered with blessings of four generations.
🎶💞🌷
Shiva
How kind! Many thanks, Shiva. 🌻💛
The painting captured a lot of feeling that comes through to the viewer.
That really means a lot. Thank you for such a lovely and thoughtful comment, Kenne.
Whoo hoo!! You paint well Farmgirl! I am impressed that you and Farmguy appreciate the history of your property and work towards continually keeping within the next generation i.e your children and their children’s children. Thanks for a good share💕Wishing you and your family a blessed and restful weekend.
Thank you so much, Garfield. You are sweet! Green Hill Farm really means a lot to us. I hope you and your family have a restful weekend as well. You deserve it! 💗
😃😃💕
Happy weekend Tonya!
Thank you, Ritu. Happy weekend to you!
🙂
Very lovely view in your painting. That is amazing about the age of your house. It would have been built not too long after the beginning of our country. Did George Washington sleep there? 😉
Thank you, Deborah. I don’t have any record of George Washington staying in our home, but it would be wonderful if he had! 😊
The house has seen a lot of history for sure. 🙂
You’re right. I only wish I knew more about its history. 🙂
If only walls or houses could talk. 🙂
Lovely painting. Fantastic view. Nothing compares to looking at mountains as your eyes open.
Thank you, Anne. I really love that view. It’s so uplifting to me! 🙂
So beautiful. Sigh! The art reminds me of Monet’s Haystacks. You have a treasure of a farm. Happy weekend, Tonya.
What a lovely compliment!! Thank you, Jennie. 🙂❤️ Enjoy your weekend!
You’re welcome, Tonya! Happy weekend. 😍
Thanks, Jennie. You, too! 🙂
What a lovely painting!
Thank you very much! 😊
