Friday Farm Favorites: A Beloved View

"Sunset on Green Hill Farm," 36 x 48 acrylic on gallery-wrapped canvas

Original artwork by Tonya R. Hengerer

This coming May 8th will mark fourteen years since Farmguy and I completed restoration of our house built in the 1790s.  It’s my family’s ancestral home or family home place and was purchased by my great-grandparents in 1912. The reference photo that inspired this painting was taken from an upstairs window, and it’s the view I see first thing every morning.  I have marveled at countless colorful sunsets from this vantage point, and one of my favorite scenes includes our sheep grazing or lying peacefully in the pasture.  When I look out at the mountain and fields, I always have a sense of calm that only being home can render. I guess I could say that this view is indelibly imprinted on my mind…and in my soul.

 

