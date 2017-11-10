Friday Farm Favorites: Cuddle Bugs
With temperatures finally cooling down around here—24 degrees F. tonight. It’s a good time to stay warm and cozy with loved ones.
Wishing you all a very happy weekend! 🙂
Categories: Animals, Friday Farm Favorites, Photography
Heaven!! ❤
Yes—I believe you are right! Thank you. 🙂We are fortunate. ❤️🐶🐱
Sweeties, all ❤
Thank you very much, Joey. 🙂💛
Awww, you look so cozy with your furkids!
It’s my favorite time of day! Thanks, Kathryn. 😊❤️
the perfect picture of a cozy home! love these!
Thank you for such a lovely comment.
Awesome! Be blessed.
How kind! Thank you. I hope your weekend is full of joy and blessings as well. 😊❤️
Happy weekend! I could use a comfort hug from your pets ha ha. It is nice to be loved. 🤗They are so blessed to have you.
A heartfelt thank you, Garfield. Dash, Bizou, and Clementine are sending you virtual hugs and lots of love. 🐶🐶❤️🐱xoxo
The blessings are mutual I think. Happy weekend! 😊💛
The best time to snuggle in and appreciate the down time 😀 Have a wonderful weekend!!
Agreed! Thanks very much. 🙂🌻
Love those furry snuggles!
Furry snuggles are the best!
Totally!!
🙂
Lovely, snuggly photos! Happy weekend, Tonya 🙂
Thank you, Judy. Happy weekend to you and your family! 🙂
Such lovely pics Tonya. Happy weekend😀
Many thanks, Shivangi. Enjoy your weekend! 🙂
What a tangle of pets and legs! It all looks very cozy.
Our pets don’t understand personal space—our space is their space…and, we love it! Thanks, Anne. 😊
❤️
24? Heatwave! I’m there already, supposed to break a record tonight – 18!
Brrr! That’s really cold. I hope you have some snuggle bugs of your own. Stay warm! 😉🐶
Of course not, I’m married! 😉
🙂
*biggest grin ever* Ah, what bliss, Tonya! I hope you and Farm Guy (and fur folks!) have a great weekend! Cher xo
“Bliss” is a wonderful description of time spent with these sweeties. Thank you, Cher. 💛
🙂 xo
that will keep you warm! hope you and farm dude have a wonderful weekend. 🙂
They certainly keep us warm…better than a blanket! Thanks so much, Jim. Happy weekend! 🙂🐱🐶
