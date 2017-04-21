Friday Farm Favorites: Special Visitors
Our neighbors recently started bee-keeping, and today, I noticed a very audible hum in one of our flowering shrubs. When I looked a little closer, there were bees everywhere—a hive full. It was wonderful to see so many honeybees in one place! Hopefully, our orchard and garden will thrive with all of these pollinators flying around the farm.
Happy Weekend!
Oh how wonderful!
I always liked bees until I found out I was allergic to the stinging. Now I try to appreciate them from a greater distance. 😉 But they’re marvelous, aren’t they?
Thanks, Joey. It really was something seeing so many bees at once! They’re amazing creatures. Bee allergies are very serious. I don’t blame you for appreciating bees from afar. 🙂
Bees are wonderful creatures! It’s great you have all those pollinators around!
