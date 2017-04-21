Friday Farm Favorites: Special Visitors

3 Comments

Our neighbors recently started bee-keeping, and today, I noticed a very audible hum in one of our flowering shrubs.  When I looked a little closer, there were bees everywhere—a hive full.  It was wonderful to see so many honeybees in one place!  Hopefully, our orchard and garden will thrive with all of these pollinators flying around the farm.

Happy Weekend!

 

xyzzy

Categories: Reflections on Farm Life, Friday Farm Favorites, Photography

Tagged as: , , , , ,

3 Comments »

  1. Oh how wonderful!
    I always liked bees until I found out I was allergic to the stinging. Now I try to appreciate them from a greater distance. 😉 But they’re marvelous, aren’t they?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s