Tuesday Tunes: The Rainbow Connection
“Be thou the rainbow in the storms of life. The evening beam that smiles the clouds away, and tints tomorrow with prophetic ray.”
~Lord Byron
Farmgirl and cousins
Circa 1974–1978
I hope you’re still as close to your cousins as you once were. Even in my sixties I still enjoy seeing mine.
xxx Massive Hugs xxx
Yes, I am. I see some of them more frequently than others, but we all stay in touch. 🙂
I love your childhood photos! The song didn’t want to play for me today…
Thank you, Kathryn. It’s always fun looking through old photos–brings back lots of memories.
I’m sorry the music didn’t work. Thanks for letting me know.
My cousins were such a big part of my childhood too! Great memories. 🙂
My cousins were a highlight of my childhood. Thanks so much! 🙂
Love this!!
That’s really nice! Thanks a lot, Christina.
Love the old pictures! So fun 😊
Thanks! 🙂
