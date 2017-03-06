Sunrise on Green Hill Farm
“The Light”
When traveling through a valley of shadows,
Take heart—
The crest of the hill is within sight.
And, with a little faith and perseverance,
Grace will be found….
By dwelling in the light.
~Tonya R. Hengerer
Categories: Photography, Poetry
Absolutely beautiful! Wow! Cher xo
Thanks so much, Cher. That means a lot coming home you. You capture the most stunning sunrises and sunsets. 😊
Oh Tonya, it is beautiful! And your poem! My grandmother’s name was Grace. Each time I ask her to please give me a little sign, she does. When I read your wonderful words with the beautiful sky I gasped with delight! Thank YOU! Cher xo
What a lovely and thoughtful comment, Cher!Thank you. 😊 xo
Truly mean every word!! Cher xo
Many thanks! 💛 xo
To finding Grace!
😊
Beautiful! Words & Pictures ❤
Thank you so much, Joey. 😊 xo
What a lovely poem you wrote to go with that fantastic sunrise!
That’s so nice, Kathryn. Thank you! 😊
Amazing sunrise!!!
We’re enjoyed lovely sunrises this winter. Many thanks. 🙂
Beautiful sunrise – The picture and the poem work together perfectly.
Many thanks, Sheryl. I really appreciate your kind comment. 😊
So beautiful!
Thank you very much!
The view is gorgeous and the words dear and heartfelt, Tonya. I forgot you like to write beautiful poetry. ❤
beautiful….. amazing colors of nature……
Beautiful Tonya 😊
Absolutely breathtaking Tonya! xx
What a perfect alignment of poetry and picture …. simply beautiful x
Your pictures are the perfect representation of your poem, Tonya 🙂 Beautiful!!
