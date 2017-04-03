“Sea-Fever,” 11 x 14 acrylic on canvas
by Tonya R. Hengerer
Sea-Fever
by John Masefield
I must go down to the sea again, to the lonely sea and the sky,
And all I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by,
And the wheel’s kick and the wind’s song and the white sail’s
shaking
And a gray mist on the sea’s face and a gray dawn breaking.
I must go down to the seas again, for the call of the running
tide
Is a wild call and a clear call that may not be denied;
And all I ask is a windy day with the white clouds flying,
And the flung spray and the blown spume, and the sea-gulls
crying.
I must go down to the seas again, to the vagrant gypsy life,
To the gull’s way and the whale’s way where the wind’s like a
whetted knife;
And all I ask is a merry yarn from a laughing fellow-rover,
And quiet sleep and a sweet dream when the long trick’s over.
nice painting. you can see the wild flowers.
Thank you, Jim. 🙂
One of my favourite poems. Fabulous imagery. 😀
Mine, too. Thanks so much. 😊
Oh Tonya! Love, love, LOVE this!!! It’s absolutely beautiful! I love the sea, and could literally get lost staring at your painting. With the accompanying poem, it’s all utterly sublime! Cher xo
I’m so happy you like it, Cher! Thank you for your very kind comment. It’s most appreciated! I love the poem and thought the painting would reflect the poet’s words. 😊 xo
It’s perfect together, Tonya! Cher xo
Thank you, Cher. 🙂
Beautiful painting Tonya!!!
Thank you, Ritu. 😊
This is beautiful! The colors and flowers against the sea is so realistic. I love this! It’s like a dream 🎨
That’s nice of you to say! Thank you very much. I really enjoyed painting such a peaceful scene. 🙂
“Wind like a whetted knife” — man, that’s good. I’d never read this poem before. Lovely painting, Tonya, I think I’ll stop to pick some flowers 🙂
It’s one of my favorite poems. I love the language, too.
Thank you, Joey. 🙂 🌸
