Sea-Fever

“Sea-Fever,” 11 x 14 acrylic on canvas

by Tonya R. Hengerer

Sea-Fever

by John Masefield

I must go down to the sea again, to the lonely sea and the sky,

And all I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by,

And the wheel’s kick and the wind’s song and the white sail’s

      shaking

And a gray mist on the sea’s face and a gray dawn breaking.

I must go down to the seas again, for the call of the running

     tide

Is a wild call and a clear call that may not be denied;

And all I ask is a windy day with the white clouds flying,

And the flung spray and the blown spume, and the sea-gulls

     crying.

I must go down to the seas again, to the vagrant gypsy life,

To the gull’s way and the whale’s way where the wind’s like a

      whetted knife;

And all I ask is a merry yarn from a laughing fellow-rover,

And quiet sleep and a sweet dream when the long trick’s over.

