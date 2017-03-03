Friday Farm Favorites: Sudeley Castle Gardens

22 Comments
img_5426

Whenever Farmguy and I visit the Cotswolds, we always make a point of spending the day at Sudeley Castle near Winchcombe in Gloucestershire, England.  The present structure was built in the 15th century and has nine individual gardens.  These lovely and historical gardens are associated with four of England’s queens—Anne Boleyn, Katherine Parr, Lady Jane Grey, and Elizabeth I.

 

p1000357
img_5306
img_5314
p1000339
img_5344
p1000345
img_5385
p1000346
p1000354
img_9721
img_9729
p1000358
p1000364
p1000333
p1000365
p1000366
p1000337
p1000367

St. Mary’s Church, in which Katherine Parr is buried, is bordered by the White Garden, rich with peonies, clematis, roses and tulips, where Katherine and her companion, Lady Jane Grey would have entered the church for daily prayers.

Also, among the flowers is “The Dog.” A beautiful and detailed piece of artwork by internationally acclaimed sculptor Max Patte who is originally from Gloucestershire and now based in New Zealand.  Patte is famous for creatures he created for the film, The Hobbit.

 

img_5415
img_5420
img_5421
img_5422
img_5425

 

Categories: Art, Friday Farm Favorites, Travel

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

22 Comments »

    • Sudeley Castle is such a special place–not just for its stunning gardens, but also for its rich history. The castle is interesting and lovely as well. I’m happy you enjoyed the post! I know how you love gardens and flowers. 😊🌸

      Like

      Reply

  8. Photos capture life, colours, droplets of inspiration. This morning I viewed your photos and felt the familiar warmth of longing in my heart; a warmth to revisit spring and the beauty of nature that can be lost by life’s sorrows. Thank you for your talent.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s