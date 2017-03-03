Friday Farm Favorites: Sudeley Castle Gardens
Whenever Farmguy and I visit the Cotswolds, we always make a point of spending the day at Sudeley Castle near Winchcombe in Gloucestershire, England. The present structure was built in the 15th century and has nine individual gardens. These lovely and historical gardens are associated with four of England’s queens—Anne Boleyn, Katherine Parr, Lady Jane Grey, and Elizabeth I.
St. Mary’s Church, in which Katherine Parr is buried, is bordered by the White Garden, rich with peonies, clematis, roses and tulips, where Katherine and her companion, Lady Jane Grey would have entered the church for daily prayers.
Also, among the flowers is “The Dog.” A beautiful and detailed piece of artwork by internationally acclaimed sculptor Max Patte who is originally from Gloucestershire and now based in New Zealand. Patte is famous for creatures he created for the film, The Hobbit.
Such gorgeous photos! Wow! One of my favorites is the pale pink rose with the clouds in the background. Have a great weekend 🙂
The gardens at Sudeley Castle are some of the most beautiful I’ve ever seen. I’m so happy you enjoyed the post! Thank you, Jennie Marie. Enjoy your weekend! 🙂
I love your photos xxx
Thanks very much, Ritu. There are so many beautiful sites to capture at Sudeley Castle. 😊 xo
🙂
So beautiful! My eyes, they did feast ❤
Sudeley Castle is such a special place–not just for its stunning gardens, but also for its rich history. The castle is interesting and lovely as well. I’m happy you enjoyed the post! I know how you love gardens and flowers. 😊🌸
Thank you for a virtual vacation. These photos are splendid. Wow!
You’re very welcome! I’m delighted you enjoyed the post! Many thanks, Jennie. 🙂
🙂
Oh the dog and his quizzical look, I love it! Wonderful photos Tonya!
I loved the dog, too! Thanks a bunch, Kathryn!
Stunning pictures of such a wonderful evocative and deeply beautiful place. I enjoyed the read too. Have a lovely weekend, won’t you x
Sudeley Castle is truly one of the loveliest and most serene places I’ve visited in England. I’m so glad you enjoyed the post! Thank you, Osyth. I hope you have a wonderful weekend as well. xo
If it wasn’t for stupid Brexit, this would have made me very homesick! 🇬🇧Lovely photos thanks!
I get homesick looking at those photos, and I’m not even from England. I would love to figure out how to spend more time there. Thank you. 😊❤🇬🇧
Photos capture life, colours, droplets of inspiration. This morning I viewed your photos and felt the familiar warmth of longing in my heart; a warmth to revisit spring and the beauty of nature that can be lost by life’s sorrows. Thank you for your talent.
What a kind and beautiful comment. Thank you for your visit and thoughtful words.
Omg!! I heard abt this place a lot! I hope i could visit them someday! Lovely photos you got there! Xoxo- Amni
Many thanks. I’m delighted you enjoyed them. So glad you visited! 😊-Tonya
Yup. Love your blog! And I would have taken several photos of the dog statue with ball as well.
That’s a really nice thing to say! I’m delighted!! Thank you, Gabe.
