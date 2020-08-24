Invincible Summer

Green Hill Farm

August 2020

A friend posted the following quote today. I thought it was worth sharing. Thank you, Mary Anne. ❤️

“He said, “In the midst of hate, I found there was, within me, an invincible love. In the midst of tears, I found there was, within me, an invincible smile. In the midst of chaos, I found there was, within me, an invincible calm. I realized, through it all, that in the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer. And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there’s something stronger—something better, pushing right back.”

~Albert Camus, French philosopher, author, and journalist

Nobel Prize in Literature, 1957

Wishing you an “invincible summer.”

