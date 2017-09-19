Tuesday Tunes: The Grapevine
Over the weekend, Farmguy and I participated in the grape harvest at a local winery just off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Southwestern Virginia. Located in the Rocky Knob American Viticultural Area (AVA), Chateau Morrisette Winery sits at an elevation of nearly 3500 feet. It’s amid one of the most rugged and mountainous parts of the state, boasting spectacular views. Although the winery is at 3500 feet, most of its vineyards are down the mountain at 1600 feet.
Chateau Morrisette Winery was founded by David Morrisette in 1978, making it among the oldest wineries in Virginia. The winery has 13 acres of land and produces approximately 70,000 cases of wine each year. Chardonnay, Viognier, Chambourcin, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, Petit Manseng, and Vidal blanc are among the varietals used in making Chateau Morrisette’s wines. Besides growing many of its own grapes, the winery also buys grapes from other vineyards in Virginia. Due to climate and growing season, Viognier and Cabernet Franc are some the state’s most successful varieties.
In the photos, Farmguy and I are harvesting Niagara grapes—a variety of the North American grape species Vitis labrusca. These green grapes are table grapes and are also used in making jams, juices, and wines. Niagara grapes are one of the few grape varieties that can grow at such a high elevation. They are mainly used in Chateau Morrisette’s sweet/dessert wines—Sweet Mountain Laurel and Red Mountain Laurel.
The day of the harvest presented us with perfect autumn weather: sunshine and clear skies. There were also just enough clouds to add interest to the composition of the vibrant, blue canvas and give respite from the warmth of the sun. After snipping grape clusters and filling yellow tubs many times, our industrious group of wine enthusiasts completed the picking for the allotted number of rows. Feeling a little tired, but satisfied, we all sat down to a lovely farm-to-table picnic in the vineyard. And, of course, enjoyed a glass of wine!
