Tuesday Tunes: The Best Gelato in Firenze
Basilica di San Lorenzo
Chapel of the Princes
Florence, Italy
It’s summertime, and the living is….well, HOT! The temperatures have been soaring into the 90 degree F. range not only in the Southern United States but in many other places as well. So, the idea (or at least the memory) of something cold and refreshing seemed timely—especially, something cool and creamy…like gelato from a gelateria in Florence, Italy that’s been around since 1939.
Gelateria Perchè no!… (which means Why not!…in Italian) located Via dei Tavolini 19r has been a favorite in Florence since before World War II. Mr. Ugo Ravaioli, the founder and for decades the owner of Perchè no!…, believed this to be an ideal location. Paradoxically, it was due to the shortage of raw materials for making ice cream and whipped cream during the war that lead to Mr. Ravaioli’s inventiveness to create a special formula for this delightful treat consisting of egg whites and cream as well as its semifreddo texture. This gelato is the perfect balance of sweetness–not at all cloying. And, it’s not too wet. Add to all of that its extreme creaminess, and you might think you’re in heaven.
Treasured by its faithful clients–both famous and local, Perchè no!… has survived a war as well as the disastrous Florence flood of 1966 and continues to be a success today. If you visit this wonderful gelateria with its beautiful marble mosaic floor, make sure to taste Crema, cooked in the old way with lemon rinds and vanilla and the Pistacchio with natural Sicilian pistachios. My personal favorite is the curry/mango flavor—yum! But, honestly, all of their gelati is fantastic!
So, if you’re too hot and feel as though you’re about to melt, you may want to consider this sweet treat or something similar. Just make sure to eat quickly so IT doesn’t melt! 😉
**While on a walking tour of Firenze, our lovely guide, Monika encouraged us to avoid the gelaterias with heaping piles of gelato as they are considered to be of inferior quality.
Categories: music, Travel, Tuesday Tunes
Yum, there is nothing like the real thing when it comes to gelato. Never tasted an American version that came near to the heaven that is eating gelato in Italy. As my Italian-born mom would say whenever she ate “gelato” in the US…”That’s not gelato.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right! Definitely not the same. I guess we’ll just have to make do with ice cream! 😉
LikeLike
Mmmmmmmm! gelato!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My sentiments exactly! 😉🍦
LikeLike
Mmm ice cream!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
Oh tooooooo much deliciousness! Nothing beats real Italian Gelato but the sorbet we had here today were an honourable substitute! Perfect post for the day which is another hotty as it turns out 😅
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much, Osyth. Either gelato or sorbet would be perfectly refreshing for these sultry temperatures. 🙂
LikeLike