Force of Nature
A few weeks ago, I decided to coax cuttings of a flowering cherry tree into an early performance in order to speed up spring. Persuading plants to flower out of season is known as forcing. You can either trim branches from your yard or buy them from a florist. There are a number of flowering trees and shrubs that you can choose for your trimmings. I have a flowering cherry tree in my front yard. So, that’s what I used. However, flowering dogwood, redbud, flowering dogwood, saucer magnolia, flowering quince, or forsythia work well, too.
Here are a few tips to keep in mind:
1. Prune on a mild, late-winter day. Branches are more pliable when temperatures are above freezing. Most spring bloomers form flower buds on the previous season’s growth.
2. Look for crowded branches that are no more than 1/2 inch in diameter, with numerous round, plump flower buds. Thinning is okay.
3. Place branches in fairly hot tap water, and recut at an angle. Next, place in a bucket of water with floral preservative. Store in a cool, dimly lit area like a porch or garage to ease the transition indoors.
4. When buds begin to swell, bring branches indoors. Set arrangements in a bright area away from direct sunlight and heating vents. Change water daily.
5. Celebrate spring early! After all, you just fooled Mother Nature.
Categories: Gardening, Nature, Photography
nice pics! your efforts obviously were kitty inspected and kitty approved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much, Jim. Yes, Clemmie gave me her seal of approval. 🙂
LikeLike
Lovely photos and good instructions. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Deborah. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish I was more green finger education lol!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😊🌸🌱
LikeLike
Nice-Clemmie approved for sure!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😊🐱
LikeLike
Cool idea & piks 🙂 Several yrs ago I used to dig up some of my tulip bulbs after the bloom & put in the fridge drawer for 40 – 60 days then replant. It was to much work, making them think it was winter again, for two blooms a year. 🌷
LikeLike
This is awesome, totally going to try it. Thanks for the tips!!
LikeLike
Oh how pretty, Tonya. I am sure it brings you lots of cheer to see a bit of early spring 🙂
LikeLike
Wow that is no neat! I didn’t know one could do that! Cool pics, too.
LikeLike
Nice time lapse! On Mon, 20 Mar 2017 at 17:42, fourth generation farmgirl wrote:
> Fourth Generation Farmgirl posted: ” A few weeks ago, I decided to coax > cuttings of a flowering cherry tree into an early performance in order to > speed up spring. Persuading plants to flower out of season is known as > forcing. You can either trim branches from your yard or buy ” >
LikeLike
I’ve never done this (and here the blossoms are in full swing so I’m late to the party) but I certainly will next year. Those little branches of blossomy delight are …. a delight!
LikeLike
Lovely! And Clementine Kitty gettin her nose adjusted for spring! 😀
LikeLike
The blossoms are beautiful. The pictures and direcitons make me want to try to force some blossoms.
LikeLike