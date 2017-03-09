A World Class Wine from Virginia
The dream of a world class Virginia wine began with Thomas Jefferson. Although Jefferson knew that Virginia had the weather and terroir for grape growing and winemaking, he never saw his dream come to fruition. This is, in part, due to Phylloxera–an aphid-like insect that feeds on the roots and leaves of grapevines. However, Virginia grape growers now understand that to successfully grow European grapes, they must first graft the vine onto phylloxera resistant American rootstock. This was the first major hurdle to realizing the dream of a Virginia wine, the next, proving the viability of grape growing as an agricultural endeavor.
Officially, the wine industry in Virginia began in 1976 with the Zonin family. One of Italy’s largest wine producers, the Zonin’s bought Barboursville in Orange, an area near Charlottesville, with the hopes of starting a vineyard. Underlying this decision was the belief that European grapes could thrive in the Commonwealth of Virginia. After the purchase of Barboursville, the Zonin’s invited Gabriele Rausse, an Italian winemaker, who is currently the Director of Gardens and Grounds at Monticello, to assist in making the dream of a Virginia wine a reality. Today, the Commonwealth boasts hundreds of successful wineries and vineyards, many producing award winning wines–including Barboursville Vineyards, Virginia’s first commercial winery. And, Gabriele Rausse is partially responsible, having consulted on 40 vineyards and 10 wineries in the Commonwealth, including his own. He is considered the “Father of Virginia Wine.” Grape growing and winemaking in Virginia have been firmly established for almost 30 years, and many have lead the way in this fast growing agricultural industry.
There is definitely an art and science to making great wine; not to mention, a whole lot of work as well. After all, growing grapes IS farming. And, I respect farming in all of its forms, including viticulture. I also admire those who adhere to their ideals and passion for integrity in order to create something exceptional. Rutger de Vink embodies this philosophy. As a wine enthusiast as well as a Virginian, my interest was sparked in de Vink and his vineyard, RdV, after reading an article about his dream of making a Bordeaux-style wine with a Virginia terroir. Soon after, my husband and I joined RdV’s wine club, and we’re glad that we did– the wines are sublime! We’ve visited the vineyard and winery a number of times. And, all I can say is what an experience!
De Vink, a Dutch-born, retired Marine officer with an MBA from Northwestern University is both idealistic and passionate about his vision of making a Virginia wine that ranks among the world’s best. Initially a novice, de Vink has no formal education in viticulture or winemaking. After leaving the Telecom business, he participated in an apprenticeship with Jim Law of Linden Vineyards in Virginia in 2001. He then proceeded to work on vintages in Sonoma, Saint-Émilion and Saint-Julien. After gaining experience, it was time to look for a vineyard. He settled on a 100-acre farm and planted grapevines on 16-acres of rocky topsoil on a hillside of granite in Delaplane, Virginia. RdV Vineyard, named for Rutger de Vink, is a small, boutique winery located about 50 miles west of Washington, D.C.
According to the tour guide at RdV, de Vink chose this unusual spot for his vineyard after researching soils that grow the best grapevines. What he discovered was soil with good drainage appeared to be the key to great terroir. He understood that grapevines need to struggle a bit. If they’re grown on a flat, fertile ground, then all the energy goes into the plant, leaves and trunk. However, growing vines on a rocky hillside where they’re stressed for moisture and nutrients encourages the plant to go into survival mode by focusing its energy into the fruit. The plant makes really ripe fruit that may be eaten by a bird that drops its seed on more fertile ground. It’s Mother Nature at work. That aside, these really ripe grapes also make better wine. De Vink is meticulous and steadfast in his quest for excellence. The vineyard is separated into sections or blocks with each block analyzed for its soil nutrients, drainage and sun exposure. These blocks are planted with a specific grape that thrives under those particular conditions; they are then hand-harvested and sorted.
De Vink made his first wine in 2008 and shared it with a friend in Bordeaux, who then sent a sample of his Cabernet Sauvignon to Eric Boissenot. Boissenot is one of the most important consultant-enologists in the world. Based in the Médoc, he currently consults and blends for all five First-Growths of Bordeaux (Château LaFite Rothschild, Château Latour, Château Margaux, Château Haut-Brion, and Château Mouton Rothschild) as well as other Bordeaux estates. First Growth is a term referring to a classification of wines, generally from the Bordeaux region of France. Also known as Premier Cru, First Growth wines are the top wines in the Bordeaux Wine Official Classification of 1855.
Boissenot’s particular interest is in the influence of soil on wine quality, and because he thought the terroir of these Virginia wines was so stunning, he volunteered to consult with Rutger de Vink and RdV Vineyard. RdV is the only vineyard in the United States that receives input from Eric Boissenot. The vineyard produces two wines, Rendezvous and Lost Mountain, using Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc. Rendezvous is more Merlot-based; whereas, Lost Mountain has at least 70% Cabernet Sauvignon; these wines are barrel aged for 18-20 months in French oak. While Rendezvous and Lost Mountain are on the expensive end of the price spectrum, de Vink’s wines are worth it.
Here’s the thing: Rutger de Vink and RdV Vineyard are quickly gaining notice and for good reason: beautiful wines that are a cross between Napa and Bordeaux, characterized by the perfect balance of fruit and minerality. Characteristics that combine to produce a beautiful, velvety wine that is truly sensational–a Bordeaux-style wine with a Virginia terroir. These boutique-style wines are becoming highly sought-after and collectible. On one of our recent visits, we learned that the 2013 vintage of Lost Mountain won in blind tastings against two of France’s First Growths: Château Latour and Château Margaux as well as besting California’s Opus One.
If you’re interested in visiting RdV Vineyard, call ahead; wine tastings are by appointment only. The tour and tasting are extensive and well worth the price. On approaching the winery, you may think that you’re driving toward another lovely farm in Delaplane, complete with barn and silo; however, upon entering the building you are transported into a completely modern, industrial space with lots of natural light. It’s definitely an experience you won’t forget.
Cheers!
Great info Tonya!!!
I’m not a fan of red personally though!!!
Thank you, Ritu. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea! 😊
Now tea. .. I can drink that by the gallon lol!!!
Me, too. 😃
It sounds a very interesting place to visit, Tonya. particularly for wine buffs! 🙂
Thank you, Judy. Rutger deVink’s work ethic and integrity are amazing, and it’s expressed in his beautiful wines. It’s exciting for Virginians to see a wine from our state competing on the world stage. 🙂
Definitely. I can understand why you are justifiably proud 🙂
Virginia wines have made strides over the years, and there are many that are good. But, none of them are on the level of RdV Vineyard. Part of the issue is Virginia’s growing season isn’t long enough, but deVink overcomes this by planting on a rocky slope, restricting yields, and of course, his master blender–Boissenot. It’s pretty amazing! Thanks, Judy. 🙂
Super cute winery! I wish I was out in that direction more, but seem to keep to the west coast these days.
RdV Vineyard is a lovely place, and the winery is fantastic! Thank you for stopping by. 🙂
Wonderful photos! I’m a English lady who’s travelled a little of USA but not Virginia. Would love to go. I also love wine especially red so yes would love to pay a visit. Beautifully written post 😊
Thank you so much for your kind comment.😊
RdV Vineyard is about an hour west of Washington D.C. and located in a very scenic area of Virginia. It’s also close to Middleburg (horse country). John and Jackie Kennedy used to weekend there as a getaway from D.C. during his presidency. The area is definitely worth a visit, especially if you enjoy red wine.
The photos make me want to go on holiday! So inviting. So pretty. And wine. Heaven.
Thank you. I’m happy you enjoyed the post!
Thank you for your virtual tour of the vineyard and great history of it!
Thanks, Kathryn. It’s one of our favorite Virginia wineries.
I’ve nominated you for the Versatile Blogger Award. Thank you for your inspiration!
What an honor! Thank you for your kind gesture, Cheyenne. 🙂
Beautiful photos.
What a fascinating lesson in vine growing and wine making. Viticulture is not a word I see often, EVEN THOUGH I follow vineyards, oenologues and sommeliers on IG! lol I was surprised at how recently Virginia vineyards began. I recall the strange feeling I had when I realized we had wineries in Indiana. I don’t know when it began, but I discovered it in 1997. My friend Tori worked at a winery. She was from California. She, even more than my parents, was my wine education. I was like, “Wine? Really? But… Corn…” but to be fair, I haven’t sampled many local wines in the last 20 years, but I do like our Oliver Soft Red Wine — although, it doesn’t like me as much as it did when I was young. White prefers me, but I play hard to get and spend all my wine time chasing Malbecs.
The boutique wines that outdo Chateau Margaux and Latour in taste tests really un-snobs the wine industry. It’s inspiring. It’s evolving still, and it’s an art. I appreciate all that.
Very interesting but much prefer fresh grapes, grape juice and dried ones..of all varieties. (I do not drink alcohol). Sadly my grapes this year were hot by the massive hailstorm we had on Christmas eve so no grapes this year ….but when there are they are just soooo delicious and full of flavour. So nice to pick them straight off the vine and much nicer than shop ones!! Beautiful pics especially the golden glow along the arch roofed tunnel where the barrels are stored. Thank you for that.
Fascinating. When we retire, wherever we settle, we will have some vines for my husband to make wine. As you rightly say, winemaking is an art and a science so apart from drinking the stuff with pleasure and gusto, it is an obvious pastime for him to take up. For red wine the vines need 7 years to be useable and for white a mere 3 so as I have told him … hurry up and retire, the grapes won’t wait forever!! I have forwarded your piece to him – it will lighten his workday and I know he will find it fascinating. X
I first heard of Virginian wine from famous Spanish chef Jose Andres. That is one great seal of approval. And I love red wine all day long!
